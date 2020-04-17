Hugh Jackman reflects on Marvel casting a new actor for Wolverine: Someone will pick it up and run with it

Hugh Jackman opened up about Marvel Studios casting a new actor for the role of Wolverine. Here’s what he had to say.

For those who have followed Hugh Jackman’s remarkable journey in the Marvel Cinematic universe as Wolverine, it is impossible to think of any other actor who could do it better than the 51-year-old Hollywood star. He started his journey as Wolverine with the film X-Men, which came out in 2000, and the actor has been one the most loved superhero in the marvel fandom ever since. He reprised his roles in six more X-men movies including three solo Wolverine films.

While the fans were not ready for it, Hugh finally kissed goodbye to the iconic character in his 2017 film, Logan. And let’s just say, the movie put an end to Wolverine’s story in the best way possible. The actor has now moved on and will be happy to see another actor take the MCU character forward. During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, The Greatest Showman actor stated that while he will not consider reprising the role, he is sure that some other actor will do a good job with it.

Praising the character, Hugh Jackman said any actor who will play the role will do a great job because the character is so good that it would make any actor look good. "I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character. Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to.” During the interview, the actor also opened up about his hilarious social media feud with Ryan Reynolds and revealed that it began because of Scarlett Johansson.

Before Ryan exchanged vows with Blake Lively, the actor was married to Scarlett. Since Hugh is a close friend of the Black Widow star, the actor had reached out to the Deadpool star with a warning. “I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here pal because I’m watching,’ and we started rubbing each other that way,” he revealed.

