Hugh Jackman reignites Ryan Reynolds feud; Find Out

Hugh Jackman has reignited his feud with Ryan Reynolds with his latest social media post.

Hugh Jackman is at it again! The actor just added another chapter to his never ending social media fake feud with buddy Ryan Reynolds. The actor best known for playing Wolverine and Deadpool in MCU have been pulling each other’s leg for quite some time now. While it is hard to trace their social media banter and say when it all started on the first place, their social media interaction first caught their fan’s attention after Reynolds starting pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films but the Australian actor refused to be a part of it. Since then, it has been all about trolling each other.

In the latest picture, posted by Hugh on Instagram, the actors can be seen promoting each other’s businesses, Reynolds is the owner of Aviation Gin and Jackman owns Laughing Man Coffee. The image feature the two sporting their companies' hats. “Who wore it best?” Hugh Jackman asked, making way for another one of their fake feuds. While Ryan is to reply, the both the actor’s fans flooded the comment section and started taking sides. “No question, you did of course,” a fan replied to Hugh’s question. “Have to say, I’m partial to the Aviation logo,” another comment read. “I'm going to be nice and say both of you,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, just earlier this month, on Australia’s Today show, the Deadpool star took a jibe at the Australian actor, giving a whole new dimension to their never-ending tiff. The actor, who appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film accused Jackman of being an evil person who is just pretending to be an Australian. Throwing a sarcastic shade at Jackman, the actor claimed that while Australia takes pride in calling him their ambassador for World Vision, people don’t realise that Jackman is from Winnipeg, Canada. “Hugh Jackman is a fraud,” he told the host. After the fans started circulating the video from the interview on social media, it caught the Wolverine actor’s attention.

Reacting to Reynolds’ comments, Jackman tweeted a photo of Wolverine with Deadpool wrapped around his middle claw. “Who you callin’ a fraud?” the wolverine actor wrote, to which Reynolds responded with another joke. Commenting on Jackman’s post, Reynolds wrote, “New phone, who this?

