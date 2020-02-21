Hugh Jackman responds to viral video of a bullied boy wanting to end his life; Says You’ve got a friend in me

Hugh Jackman sends a powerful message to the 9-year-old bullied schoolboy who speaks about killing himself in a viral heartbreaking video. Check out what he said.

A heartbreaking video of a bullied schoolboy wanting to end his life is going viral online and it has reached various Hollywood celebrities who are voicing their support for the boy and speaking up about bullying. The video features a 9-year-old boy from Australia, who is a dwarf, crying after being bullied at school. In the video, Quaden Bayles dressed in his school uniform repeatedly says he wants to end his life. His mother, who clicked the video, revealed in an interview with SBS that he has attempted suicide multiple times before.

After the clip went viral, Hugh Jackman reached out to the boy with a powerful message. “You’re stronger than you know, mate, and no matter what you’ve got a friend in me. So, everyone, let’s please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let’s remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let’s be kind,” Hugh said in a video captioned “You’ve got a friend in me.”

Check out the video here:

Bullying hurts real people! I wish @RealHughJackman or @chrishemsworth could show this young man he’s already a superhero for surviving and that he’s stronger than he thinks. It breaks my heart https://t.co/eLe082yE15 — Lokelani Higa (@LokelaniHiga) February 20, 2020

Following the actor’s response, various celebrities sent their support to Quaden, including Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and former wrestler and actor Mick Foley. Morgan said in a video, “I am your buddy. You haven’t met me yet but we’ll see if we can change that. Maybe your mom can DM me. You have a bunch of friends out in the world that you haven’t met yet. We got your back. Kids can be horrible because their parents are doing their job. It’s going to get better, I promise”.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Hugh Jackman makes a huge Wolverine fan's dream come true in this heartwarming throwback interaction

Credits :Twitter

Read More