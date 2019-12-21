Hugh Jackman returns with the epic 'sweater' and Ryan Reynolds could not be more happy; View Pic

The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman shared a picture with the Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds on his Instagram account and it featured the epic 'sweater.'

The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman shared a picture with the Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds on his Instagram account and it featured the epic 'sweater.' Previously, the same sweater was won by the Green Lantern actor Ryan Reynolds in a picture which also featured the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Jake Gyllenhaal and X-Men Origins: Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman. The fans could not get enough of the picture which now feature the Kate & Leopold actor Hugh Jackman with the Pokémon Detective Pikachu actor Ryan Reynolds.

The alleged rivalry between the X-Men: The Last Stand actor and National Lampoon's Van Wilder star Ryan Reynolds has got the attention of the fans. Both the actors had made sarcastic comments about each other fuelling the fire about their alleged fight. The latest picture sees the Eddie the Eagle actor Hugh Jackman wearing a green and red sweater with a big golden bow on it. The Front Runner star Hugh Jackman is all smiles as they pose for a happy picture along with The Amityville Horror actor Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Free Guy. This film will see The Change Up and Safe House actor Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who gets in a middle of a game, which doesn't seem real but it is. The actor looks to stop the game from stopping. The fans are very curious about the film Free Guy, as the story sounds very interesting and unique.

