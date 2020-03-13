Hugh Jackman reveals facing criticism early in his career helped him grow as an actor; Says ‘I stuck in there’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

During an interview, Hugh Jackman revealed that facing criticism early in his career helped him to grow as an actor. Here’s what the actor ad to say.

While Hugh Jackman will always be our Wolverine, one cannot contradict the fact that during the course of his acting career, Hugh Jackman has added various remarkable acting roles to his resume. In addition to exploring various genres on the big screens, the 51-year-old Australian megastar also has his own one-man Broadway show. Reflecting on his career in the entertainment industry, the actor said he never gets bored with what he does and finds everything challenging, Fox News reported. He noted that it’s the variety of opportunities that drew him towards acting.

Hugh said from the very beginning, he wanted to leave as many doors open as he possibly could because he wanted to explore every aspect of acting as an art form. While he had the kind of clarity he needed, the actor asserted that his work choices would often confuse other people in the industry because they couldn’t label him and the actor was subjected to a lot of criticism. During the interview, he said people would ask him to specify his field. “Around the early 2000s I was getting like, what are you? What do you do? Are you Wolverine? Are you an action guy? Are you a Broadway guy?” he recalled.

While he would sometimes doubt his decisions, the actor said that he stuck through it all and eventually those criticisms became his assets. The Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner did mention that he struggled with self-doubt for a while. He revealed that he doubted himself while working on Les Misérables and Wolverine. And today, those films are celebrated for his outstanding performance.

