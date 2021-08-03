Hugh Jackman REVEALS to have undergone skin biopsy for possible cancer scare; asks fans to not ‘freak out’

Hugh Jackman has opened up about undergoing a skin biopsy over a possible cancer scare. However, the actor has also informed that his dermatologist and doctors are confident that he is alright. "[The doctors] saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy and they're getting it checked," Jackman stated in the video, promising fans to keep them updated about his health condition.

Along with that, The Greatest Showman actor has also asked his social media followers to focus on using sunscreen in order to avoid skin conditions. Jackman was also wearing a nose bandage in his video message along with a mandatory face mask to shield himself against COVID-19. The X-Men star had gone through a basal cell carcinoma treatment in 2017. Taking to Twitter as well, the actor notified his fans to get skin checks often and beware of skin conditions. "...Please don't think it [skin problem] can't happen to you, and above all, please wear sunscreen," he added as a note to his fans.

Speaking of the concerns his fans have shown for him, he thanked them for being by his side, also asking them to not 'freak out'. "Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on, but I think it's probably fine," the actor added.

Meanwhile, his massive number of followers are eagerly waiting for his upcoming project, which is the highly anticipated revival of The Music Man which is opening on Broadway later this year.

Check out Hugh Jackman's post for his followers:

A couple of notes: please get skin checks often, please don’t think it can’t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/MqqdxlM4C3 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 2, 2021

