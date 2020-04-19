Hugh Jackman reveals he was the first choice for Tom Hooper’s film Cats; Says he is glad he didn't do the film

The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman reveals he couldn't star in Tom Hooper’s film Cats because of his busy schedule.

Tom Hooper’s movie Cats released last year and failed to work wonders at the Box Office. James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, and Ian McKellen make for an incredible star cast but even their presence could not save the film from sinking at the ticket window. Apparently, The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman was the first choice to star in the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical but the actor couldn't come on board owing to his busy schedule.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Hugh Jackman revealed why he couldn't be a part of Cats. "You know, Tom rang me early on because we did Les Mis together, and there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really… yeah, I just wasn’t available at the time," Hugh Jackman said. On being asked how he feels about not starring in Tom Hooper’s film, the actor said, "I’m in the theater, man, and I don’t want to be in the business of bashing people—or jumping on bandwagons. I haven’t seen it, and Tom Hooper’s one of the great filmmakers we have."

Hugh Jackman and Tom Hooper have been an incredible actor-director pair. The two collaborated for Les Misérables in 2012 and won hearts of the audience. Hugh Jackman also received an Oscar nomination for his role in the film. Being made from a budget of USD 61 million, the blockbuster raked in more than USD 552 million. It received eight Academy Award nominations, out of which it won three.

