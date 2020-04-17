Hugh Jackman reveals his feud with Ryan Reynolds began over Scarlett Johansson

Hugh Jackman finally spills the beans on how his years-long feud with Ryan Reynolds began. Hint: It had something to do with Scarlett Johansson.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been hilariously feuding for years now. The actors, who worked together in X-Men movies, are constantly taking a jibe at each other on social media and interviews. But how did it all begin? The Wolverine actor has revealed it began because of Scarlett Johansson. Remember when Reynolds was married to Johansson? Well, the Black Widow star is a close friend of the X-Men star. So when the Reynolds and Johansson tied the knot, Jackman reached out to the actor with a warning.

"It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” Jackman joked before he spilled the beans. "I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way," he revealed.

Reynolds was married to the MCU star 2008 to 2011 before Reynolds married Blake Lively in 2012. "Then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted," Jackman told The Daily Beast.

The Aussie star is now planning on how to get Reynolds after the Deadpool actor jokingly told Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness to “hang in there” when Jackman marked their 24th anniversary. “I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution. I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready,” Jackman joked.

Jackman and Reynolds put their feud to good use at times. Remember when Jackman, with the help of Jake Gyllenhaal, poked fun at Reynolds' "ugly sweater"? Last year they used it to raise funds for a charity. Read about it here: Hugh Jackman returns with the epic 'sweater' and Ryan Reynolds could not be more happy; View Pic

