Hugh Jackman REVEALS Ryan Reynolds' 'furious' response to his Emmy nomination courtesy of Blake Lively

Hugh Jackman's splendid performance as Frank Tassone in Bad Education earned him his first Emmy nomination for acting. The 51-year-old actor was previously nominated four times for his Oscars and Tony Awards hosting duties and ended up winning an Emmy for the 2005 Tony Awards as well. Moreover, Hugh will have his work cut out for him as he's against some strong contenders - Jeremy Irons for Watchmen, Paul Mescal for Normal People, Jeremy Pope for Hollywood and Mark Ruffalo for I Know The Much Is True.

While we're eager to know Jackman's reaction, there's also the curiousity to how Ryan Reynolds feels about his frenemy's Emmy nod. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Wolverine actor quipped, "Blake [Lively] just texted me. Said he won't get out of bed, he's furious. He's very angry with the Academy. He'll be fine. He'll spend three or four days in bed, you know, and then he'll get over it." Moreover, Jackman shared a video featuring the Deadpool actor congratulating him as he joked, "Buddy... Congratulations! I just heard you got an Emmy nomination. That's just crazy... that's crazy. Not cause you don't deserve it... well!"

Check out Hugh Jackman's IG post featuring Ryan Reynolds' hilarious reaction video to his frenemy's Emmy nomination below:

Hugh's caption reads as, "Careful Bub ... you’re looking a bit green. (Thank you Television Academy for making this moment possible!) #emmynominee"

The bromance game between these two will never die!

We'll never ever get over Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds finding every way possible to troll each other! And, when you add Blake Lively to the mix, it's guaranteed infinite chaos.

