Hugh Jackman reveals Ryan Reynolds surprised him with hilarious gifts at his broadway show

No one is safe from Ryan Reynolds' pranks, particularly his friend Hugh Jackman. Over the course of their friendship, the Deadpool actor, 45, and Greatest Showman star 53, has formed a long-running faux "feud" in which they tease each other online, on television, and even go so far as to call themselves "mortal enemies."

However, during a visit to The Tonight Show, Jackman revealed the extremely special presents Reynolds placed in his dressing room on the first night of his Broadway show, a revival of The Music Man. "Opening night gifts are big on Broadway," Jackman explained on the April 1 episode, as per ET Canada, "So you walk in [and] there's flowers, there's cards and, of course, right where I put my makeup in the mirror, there was this."

Guest presenter Jimmy Kimmel, who pranked viewers by exchanging programmes with Jimmy Fallon for the night, then revealed a black-and-white picture of Reynolds smiling while doing a heel click. A short letter was attached to the picture, which stated, "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching." Reynolds, on the other hand, was actually watching. The Adam Project actor and his wife Blake Lively attended the Broadway show's opening night in February. However, it wasn't Reynolds' only trick up her sleeve, as Jackman quickly discovered something else.

Hugh further said as per ET Canada, "So, I was taking that in. I got up from my seat. I was laughing and I went over to brush my teeth," he said. "There's another mirror behind me and, thank you Ryan Reynolds, there was that." Kimmel then showed a charcoal drawing of Reynolds grinning while dressed in a coat and tie. Jackman shook his fists and commented, seemingly tired by his friend's never-ending wit. "He follows me wherever I [go]!"

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the Logan actor has shown off his new artwork in his dressing area. Back in February, Jackman expressed his excitement on Instagram, uploading photographs of the items and a video of him laughing uncontrollably.

ALSO READ:Hugh Jackman hilariously calls out Ryan Reynolds over the placement of his Red Notice banner in NYC