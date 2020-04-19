Hugh Jackman reveals the shows & films that he finds impressive to watch during the quarantine period

Hugh Jackman also goes on to name films like To Be or Not to Be which is a 1942 film, and A Separation which is a 2011 Iranian drama that he feels is a must-watch.

The well-known Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman in an interview revealed the names of the shows and films that he finds very impressive to watch amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor in an interview with GMA News Online said that he does not believe in watching shows or films in a random manner, stating further that he watched Unorthodox, which is a series available on Netflix. The X-Men Origins: Wolverine says that he loved the series and thoroughly enjoyed watching it. Further, the Prisoners star also says that he took up an online film course which he feels anyone can take up if they want to do something productive during the quarantine period.

Hugh Jackman also goes on to name films like To Be or Not to Be which is a 1942 film, and A Separation which is a 2011 Iranian drama. Among the shows, the X-Men: Days of Future Past actor says that documentary series called The Test which is available on Prime Video and the series titled The Wire are impeccable shows. The actor also appeared on Jimmy Fallon's at-home edition of The Tonight Show, wherein he taught the host of the show, Jimmy Fallon how to make a challah loaf.

Jimmy reportedly stated that he did not try his hands at making a challah loaf in a long time. But, after Hugh stepped in to tutor him, he's got more confident, in baking challah loaf. The fans and film audiences who have enjoyed watching the Kate and Leopold actor's films were thrilled to see the Hollywood star teaching Jimmy Fallon some baking skills.

(ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman reveals he was the first choice for Tom Hooper’s film Cats; Says he is glad he didn't do the film)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×