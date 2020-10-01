Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra Lee’s reaction to claims that the X Men actor is gay will leave you in SPLITS

Deborra Lee recently reacted to ongoing rumours that her husband and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is secretly gay. Scroll down to read what she said.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has recently been facing several rumours about his sexuality and tabloid stories, stating that the X-Men star is secretly gay, and now, his wife Deborra-Lee Furness is addressing these claims. “He’s been gay so many years,” she said while laughing during an interview on Anh’s Brush With Fame.

“I was gay, too. You know when I did Shame? I was gay. They were shocked when I got married.” “It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed,” Deborra-Lee responded. Hugh, 51, and Deborra-Lee, 64, met on the set of Correlli in 1995. They married the next year.

In case you missed it, in December 2019, Hugh opened up about his marriage while speaking onstage during his appearance on the El Hormiguero 3.0 television show. The 49-year-old actor opened up about keeping his 21-year-old marriage with wife Deborra Lee-Furness strong despite their age difference. “I’m literally the adult in the relationship. She’s just like a little kid. I’m the [one saying], ‘Babe, this is not a legal parking spot.’ ‘Oh, come on, Mr. Goody- Goody’,” Hugh expressed. “I’ve always believed that in marriage you know you’re going to go through some crazy ups and downs,” he explained at the time.

