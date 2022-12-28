Hugh Jackman says Wolverine will punch Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds ‘a lot’: 8 things to know about Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are all set to share screen space in the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3. The film will be releasing in theatres only in November 2024. However, that has not stopped Jackman aka Wolverine to tease fans with fun details about the plot. Speaking of which, in a recent episode of the Empire Film Podcast, Hugh Jackman revealed that Wolverine and Deadpool would not be the best of friends in the film. In fact, he said that the former will be punching Deadpool ‘a lot’. Logan wants to punch Deadpool in the head: Hugh Jackman

Spilling some beans about his character Logan’s equation with Reynolds’ Deadpool, Jackman said that they are a ‘zero’ when it comes to getting along with each other. Furthermore, he added that they are “complete opposites”, and that they “hate each other”. He further added, “I'm just talking from my perspective. [Logan is] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him, or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot." Interestingly, the actors also share a similar bond in real life too. Reynolds and Jackman are often seen pulling each other’s legs, while they pretend to dislike each other on social media platforms. Talking about Wolverine’s appearance in Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman hinted in an interview on the Jess Cagle Talk Show that because of the use of “this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” it would not disturb the timeline of events leading up to Logan. He clarified that events in the new Deadpool movie take place prior to the events in his 2017 film Logan. Fans are quite excited to watch both beloved characters together in the upcoming sequel. While we do have to wait several months before we can catch it on the big screens, we do have a few exciting details about the movie. Read on to know more!

8 Details to know about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3: When will Deadpool 3 release? Deadpool 3 is tentatively set to release theatrically in the USA on the 8th of November, 2024. Both Deadpool (2014) and Deadpool 2 (2016) have been huge hits at the box office. Apart from a theatrical release, the film will also, most probably, be available on an OTT platform, a few weeks post-release. Who is the director of Deadpool 3? Who is making Deadpool 3? The Deadpool series has had different directors all throughout. The first movie was helmed by Tim Miller. On the other hand, the sequel was directed by David Leitch. The upcoming movie will be directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Marvel Studios. Shawn Levy is known for his work on Stranger Things (2016-2022). He has also worked with Ryan Reynolds previously in the video game satire called Free Guy (2021) and the time travel movie The Adam Project (2022). There will be several writers joining the crew, namely, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. Reynolds will also be a co-writer for the movie. Deadpool 3 cast Ryan Reynolds will be seen as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Logan aka Wolverine. Apart from them, the other confirmed character in the movie is Wade’s roommate and best friend Blind AI, played by Leslie Uggams. Lewis Tan also teased his return as Shatterstar via a tweet.

Is Deadpool 3 a part of MCU? The head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has stated that Deadpool 3 will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is Deadpool 3 part of a multiverse? What is the plot of Deadpool 3? Deadpool 3 will reportedly have a multiversal narrative with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and Owen Wilson's Mobius from Loki. While not much is known about the plot of the movie, Reynolds had once tweeted that he wants the films to be “a road trip between Deadpool and Logan (Wolverine). Rashomon style. For real.” It can also be speculated that it will follow the traditional story of the enmity between two superheroes before finally coming together to fight a common foe. Evan Peters to reportedly return as Quicksilver in Deadpool 3? Evan Peters, who appeared as Quicksilver in 3 X-Men films will reportedly reprise his role in Deadpool 3. Peters was seen as Quicksilver in X-Men: Days of the Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and finally in Dark Phoenix (2019). It has not yet been confirmed if Peters will be playing a new variant of the MCU or the same one from the earlier X-Men films. However, the news has left fans quite happy and excited. Is Taylor Swift a part of Deadpool 3? Who would not like to watch Miss Swift in a Marvel Studios production? While there have been rumours about Taylor being a part of the film, Ryan Reynolds in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, confirmed that she will not feature in the film.

Is Deadpool 3 an R-rated movie? Yes. Bob Iger, former CEO of Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige have gone on record to say that the upcoming Ryan Reynold starrer will not cut down on the violence and use of harsh language. Director Shawn Levy also confirmed to Collider that Deadpool 3 will be, in fact, adult-oriented. Deadpool 3 is set to go on floors in May 2023, and will be out in theatres in November 2024.

