Hugh Jackman Shares How Marvel’s Kevin Feige’s Kindness Helped After Poor Wolverine Audition

It may sound surprising now but Hugh Jackman wasn’t a guaranteed choice for Wolverine in the Marvel films. Jackman told Entertainment Weekly that he was sure he had blown his audition for 2000’s X-Men.

Kevin Feige, then a producer’s assistant and now Marvel Studios President, invited Jackman to dinner with him and the screenwriter and even drove him to the airport. Jackman remembered saying, “Kevin, we all know I’m not getting the part. You don’t have to do dinner.” But Feige insisted on the steak dinner and the airport drive, which left a lasting impression on Jackman, who thought he’d never see Feige again.

However, as faith has everything planned, Jackman, of course, considering he's so good at what he does, ended up as Wolverine, playing the character nine additional times ahead of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

More on Hugh Jackan's character in Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has portrayed the character of the X-Men's Wolverine in seven movies (nine if you count his cameos in X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Apocalypse), and after he ostensibly finished the character's story in 2017's Logan, he was reasonably certain he was done playing the adamantium-clawed mutant.

Jackman essays the role of James "Logan" Howlett / Wolverine: A mutant with healing abilities and other unique powers that come from an alternative fictional universe where he lets down the inhabitants. The Kevin Feige-produced Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters nationwide on July 26th, 2024.

Plot of Deadpool & Wolverine

Scheduled to be released towards the end of July 2024, in the third Deadpool film, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will repeat their roles as the iconic Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, for a foul-mouthed, action-packed, r-rated superhero experience through the multiverse.

In the upcoming flick, six years after Deadpool 2 (2018), Wade Wilson has exited from being Deadpool and is living a quiet life. This changes when the Time Variance Authority (TVA)—a group that overlooks timelines recruits him for a new mission. With his universe under threat, Wilson teams up with an unwilling Wolverine on a mission that will redefine the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film's premiere is all set to take place in New York and The Motion Picture Association gave the film an R rating, making the film the first in the MCU to be rated as such due to its bold pop culture references, raunchy, violent and serious content that might not be suitable for usual teens.

