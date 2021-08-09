Hugh Jackman SHARES an update on skin biopsy; Urges fans to ‘get skin checks and wear sunscreen’

Hugh Jackman has been updating his fans about his nose biopsy for quite some time now. The actor, 52, had previously posted of getting checked for skin cancer and had asked his fans to ‘get skin checks often’ and ‘wear sunscreen.’ Recently, the actor has shared another update on his skin biopsy, through which he has informed them that the results for his biopsy have come out to be ‘inconclusive.’

While taking to his social media accounts, the Logan actor has thanked fans for their support, adding that he is ‘happy’ if even one of his fans goes see their dermatologists after checking out his posts. “Thank you all for so much support. I’m seeing your comments and stories. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist - I’m happy,” he wrote. Urging his fans to wear sunscreen, he also wrote that even though he is ‘repeating’ himself, getting ‘skin checks’ is important. “When I’m done filming, I’ll have it rechecked. I know I’m repeating myself and will probably not stop...please get skin checks and wear sunscreen,” the actor added.

Earlier in 2013, Jackman had revealed to have had skin cancer on his nose. The Wolverine actor was treated again in 2017. During an interview with People, the actor had opened up about being shocked to learn about his diagnosis. “It’s always a bit of a shock just hearing the word ‘cancer,’” he began, adding that growing up, he ‘never wore sunscreen,’ so he was a ‘prime candidate’ for it.

