Hugh Jackman shuts his cafe in New York owing to the Coronavirus outbreak; Read details

The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman announced that he is shutting his cafe in New York due to the current Coronavirus outbreak. The actor reportedly also said that shutting the cafe was the right thing to do. The Logan actor Hugh Jackman, 51, said that it was essential to close the cafe in order to make sure that the cafe staff and the customers. As per the latest news reports, Hugh Jackman stated that it was a necessary step to take for the safety of the community and its staff. The Prisoners star further adds that he wants his cafe to be a place of interaction and not of danger.

The Kate and Leopold actor also asked everyone to stay safe and take all the necessary precautions. The X-Men: Days of Future Past actor reportedly adds that it is a tough time, and even though his cafe cannot serve the people, he is working towards finding ways of being helpful for the community. Many Hollywood celebrities have announced help for those whose lives have been affected due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced that they will be donating 1 million dollars to feeding America and Food Banks in Canada.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many workers who earn their livelihood on a daily wage basis have lost their means of income. Many Hollywood makers have delayed the release of their film. The United Kingdom also announced the shutting of its cinemas and concert halls.

