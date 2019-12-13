Hugh Jackman takes out his Wolverine claws in response to Ryan Reynolds' accusations

Hugh Jackman recently reacted to Ryan Reynolds' fraud accusations. Read on for the details.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have lately become the epitome of the ultimate bromance in Hollywood. The actors have been entertaining their fans by engaging in hilarious fake feuds for quite a while now, and they always find a way to take their fun social media interaction to a new level. Recently, on Australia’s Today show, the Deadpool star again took a jibe at the Australian actor, giving a whole new dimension to their never-ending tiff.

The actor, who appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film accused Jackman of being an evil person who is just pretending to be an Australian. Throwing a sarcastic shade at Jackman, the actor claimed that while Australia takes pride in calling him their ambassador for World Vision, people don’t realise that Jackman is from Winnipeg, Canada. “Hugh Jackman is a fraud,” he told the host. After the fans started circulating the video from the interview on social media, it caught the Wolverine actor’s attention.

Reacting to Reynolds’ comments, Jackman tweeted a photo of Wolverine with Deadpool wrapped around his middle claw. “Who you callin’ a fraud?” the wolverine actor wrote, to which Reynolds responded with another joke. Commenting on Jackman’s post, Reynolds wrote, “New phone, who this?

New phone who dis? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 12, 2019

The hilarious fake feud comes months after the actors, with an Instagram post, announced that they have decided to call a truce. However, it wasn’t long before they again started pulling each other’s legs.

Earlier this year, when Jackman received the Order of Australia honor, Reynolds offered congratulations in the wittiest way possible. “Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal. And despite what I tell anyone who’ll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. There’s nobody better. None of this changes the fact he’s a complete bastard,” the Canadian actor tweeted.

Read More