Hugh Jackman in talks to be the next James Bond? Daniel Craig says ‘Over my dead body’

While the next James Bond remains a mystery for now after Daniel Craig’s reign as the 007 agent, many actors are throwing their hat in the ring for the desirable role. Namely, Hugh Jackman recently joined the list of stars who showed interest in the coveted role. While making an appearance on Lorraine Kelly’s namesake show “Lorraine,” Craig was asked about his successor in the Bond franchise, mentioning Jackman’s name as the potential successor. “He’s not going to be it. Over my dead body,” Craig jokingly responded.

Jackman was quick to laugh off Craig’s comments and shared the clip on Instagram, saying: “Well … that kills that rumour! Daniel, mate, you will always be @007 to me. #notimetodie. I’m IN.”

If you didn’t know, before Daniel Craig landed the part of Bond, Hugh Jackman was in the running and one of the top options to be 007. Back in 2011, Jackman told EW: “I got a call from my agent saying, ‘There is some possible interest in you for Bond, are you interested?' At the time I wasn’t. I was about to shoot ‘X-Men 2’ and ‘Wolverine’ had become this thing in my life and I didn’t want to be doing two such iconic characters at once.”

He also added, “I mean, who wouldn’t want to play James Bond? I’ve always wanted to be 007. He’s the only British superhero. I think every male at some point thinks about playing James Bond so it was not right then, but it may be right if it comes back.”

Also Read: Daniel Craig's James Bond successor will NOT be announced until 2022, confirms producer Barbara Broccoli