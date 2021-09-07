Hugh Jackman thanks fans for their support after his father's demise: Your love and prayers are being felt

Hugh Jackman announced on Monday, September 6 about his father's tragic passing in an emotional Instagram post. The actor's father, Christopher Jackman passed away aged 84 at his Sydney home. Jackman received a lot of condolence messages from fans after they heard about his father's demise and in a recent post, the actor reacted to the same, sending everyone a big thank you for their support.

Jackman along with a photo of himself and his father wrote a heartfelt message thanking his fans as he wrote, "Your heartfelt messages, love and prayers are being felt. Thank you all so much Love, HJ." In a second post, the Wolverine star shared a black and white photo in which he posed alongside his father, and captioned it, "Thank you all."

Take a look at Hugh Jackman's post here:

On Monday, Hugh announced his father's demise with a moving message as he said, "In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love."

Among the several condolence messages that Jackman received, one of them was also from his close friend in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star left a comment on Hugh's post recalling his meet with Christopher Jackman and said, "I was lucky to have met him."

Jackman has in previous interviews spoken about his dad several times and also called him "extraordinary." His father, Christopher raised Hugh and his two brothers, Ian and Ralph, as a single father.

