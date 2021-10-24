Hugh Jackman wishes Ryan Reynolds on his birthday, says 'They say i don't love you'

Hugh Jackman and closest friend Ryan Reynolds have agreed on a brief cease-fire. In a video shared to his Instagram Story on Saturday, the Golden Globe winner, 53, set aside their fun feud to wish Reynolds a happy 45th birthday.

However, several production members took turns saying "happy birthday" to Reynolds in the video before the camera operator stepped into the next room to show Jackman having his hair and makeup done for a photoshoot. After the makeup artist said her "happy birthday," Jackman sighed as he attempted to say it himself. "It's not easy... Happy birthday, Ryan," he said to the camera. "There you go, we got it! How many people did we get? People say I don't like you, but that was 15 people."

Meanwhile, Jackman then took out a wad of cash and started counting it as he paid his hairstylist and camera operator for the arduous process. "They think I don't love you," the star went on to remark. Interestingly, Reynolds was also congratulated on his birthday by David Beckham, who shared a pair of pictures with the Deadpool actor. "Happy birthday, dude," wrote the athlete. However, Reynolds previously celebrated Jackman's birthday last week, posting a video of himself set to Jackman's song "A Million Dreams" from 2017's The Greatest Showman. "Look I don't tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman's birthday. So don't tell me," he wrote, panning down to show he was wearing socks printed with the birthday boy's face.

As per PEOPLE, since meeting on the set of the 2009 superhero spinoff X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Jackman and Reynolds have maintained a lighthearted feud.

