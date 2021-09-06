Hugh Jackman's father Christopher Jackman passes away; Actor mourns his demise in a moving post

Actor Hugh Jackman announced his father Christopher Jackman's demise on Monday. Sharing an emotional note on Twitter, Hugh confirmed the news of his father's passing on Sunday, September which also happened to be Father's Day in Australia. Hugh mentioned that his father passed away peacefully as emotionally wrote being in a state of deep sadness.

Sharing his father's photo on Instagram, Hugh in his remembrance wrote, "In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I'm filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he's now at peace with God."

While Jackman's fans sent him condolence messages on social media, his industry friend Ryan Reynolds also left a comment on Hugh's post as he recalled meeting the actor's father and wrote, "I was lucky to have met him" along with a heart emoji. Reynolds also shared Jackman's emotional note about his father on his Instagram story.

According to reports, the actor's father was 84 years old. It seemed to be a doubly emotional moment for Jackman since his father passed away on Father's Day. The actor had last year shared a tribute for him writing about his influence and the things he taught him saying, "My Father taught me to always keep my promises. Even if it turns out there's a better option or something that will benefit me more. Always be true to your word. #HappyFathersDay."

We send our deepest condolences to Hugh Jackman and his family and hope they find strength in this trying time.