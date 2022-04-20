Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness SLAMS rumours about actor's sexuality, says 'It's so silly'

Deborra-Lee Furness is setting the record straight. The austrailian actress and her husband Hugh Jackman have been constantly brought into the tabloid spotlight through the years and the couple have been wrapped up in numerous rumours. One such that made the most buzz was the viral claim on The Greatest Showman actor's sexuality. Rumours alleged that Jackman was a gay man still in the closet.

In a recent chat on the Not an Overnight Success podcast, via E! News, Furness shared that the couple never focuses on such tabloid pieces, "It's so silly," she commented, "And it's boring." Even though the pair has addressed the rumour before and denied it, the tabloids continue to torment the couple and carry on with the false narrative about Jackman's life. Furness went on and added, "How can people just make this up? It just amazes me that these magazines continue to get away with it."

The 66-year-old actress called out the toxic tabloid culture as she noted, "What they're selling is schadenfreude. They are selling misery. People must be wanting to buy that other people are miserable because it makes them feel better about themselves." Furness then mentioned that if Jackman was actually gay then he would definitely be out and proud. "If he was gay, he could be gay. He didn't have to hide in the closet anymore," remarked Furness. She then quipped and added, "He'd be dating Brad Pitt or whatever."

Meanwhile, the couple has had an illustrious marriage together for 26-long-years since they tied the knot in 1996. Recalling her whirlwind romance with the star, Furness shared that they had "an incredible connection from the get-go." Looking back, she opened up about their magical relationship and their first encounter as she added, "And then he proposed four months after we started dating."

