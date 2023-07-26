Hulk Hogan, wrestling legend pops the question, engaged to Sky Daily

Hulk Hogan, the renowned pro wrestling icon whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, has recently confirmed his engagement to Sky Daily. After dating for over a year, Hogan took a nerve-wracking leap and proposed to Sky during a special moment at a restaurant in Tampa.

Hulk Hogan embraces a new family

The 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer expressed his love not only for Sky but also for her three children. Hulk Hogan, who was previously married to Jennifer McDaniel, spoke fondly of the bond he shares with Sky's kids, who will soon be part of his extended family alongside his own children from his marriage with Linda Hogan, Brooke Hogan (35), and Nick Hogan (32).

Love after divorce for Hulk Hogan

Following his divorce from Jennifer McDaniel in February 2022, Hulk Hogan embarked on a new romantic journey with Sky Daily, a yoga instructor. He openly shared their relationship on social media, offering glimpses into their blossoming love and the joy they find in each other's company.

ALSO READ: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ love blossoms after shocking affair; Recently spotted going bar-hopping together in NYC

ALSO READ: Could Eugenie and Beatrice’s support aid Prince Harry to reconcile with Prince William?

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily's timeline

Hulk Hogan and Sky Dail got engaged nearly one and a half years after revealing their romance and divorce from Jennifer McDaniel. Sky is an accountant and yoga instructor and is known to be a private person with her social media accounts set to private. They were first seen together in February 2022 at a Bret Michaels concert. Sky is a mother of three, though their identities remain undisclosed. This will be Hulk's third marriage, having been previously married to Linda Claridge and Jennifer McDaniel, with whom he shares two children.

Hulk Hogan's engagement to Sky Daily marks a joyous moment for the wrestling champion as he looks forward to building a future together with his soon-to-be wife and her children. As fans and well-wishers congratulate the couple on this exciting news, Hogan remains excited about the next chapter in his life and the happiness they will share as a loving family.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a ‘crisis of identity’ amid reports of struggles and regrets? Royal expert claims