Is Hulk a mutant? Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson leaves MCU fans debating

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Scarlett Johansson will soon be seen in Black Widow. As part of the promotions, the actress spoke about the Avenger's journey and ended up calling Hulk a mutant.

Is Hulk a mutant? Well, Scarlett Johansson has left fans debating over it with her recent interview. The actress reprises her Avengers: Endgame role in Black Widow. Although the character dies in the 2018 blockbuster, Black Widow will look at Natasha Romanoff's untold story. As part of the promotions, Scarlett sat down to discuss the 10-year journey of Black Widow. The superhero, who made her debut in Iron Man 2, appeared in several movies which include The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

The Jojo Rabbit actress looked back at The Avengers and confessed that the idea of seeing these superheroes in one frame - during the Battle of New York - was crazy. She described each Avenger in her own way. But her description for Hulk has caught everyone's attention.

"None of us knew if this movie was going to work. It seemed crazy," she recalls, in the Entertainment Weekly video. "There's a Nordic God, there's the Tony Stark character the billionaire playboy, and then there's a mutant scientist who's got an anger management problem. This sounds like people are either going to love it, or it's going to be a mess," she adds.

Her statement has left fans debating. While some fans suggest he isn't a mutant, others point out that she's not fully wrong.

No,no,no I don't know why she said it but the Hulk isn't a mutant. I don't know why Scarlett Johansson said it. #blackwidow #filmtwitter — Anothermillennialreviewer (@AnothermillennR) March 15, 2020

Mutated yes, mutant, no. Spiderman and Squirrel Girl are examples of mutated people. — Francisco (@Francis36484937) March 15, 2020

A mutant born with super powers

Hulk is not mutant because he gain it — (@itsTroook) March 15, 2020

Do you think Hulk a mutant? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped about the future of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds teased that a Deadpool 3 could be in the making, that's the closest update from the X-Men universe fans have got until now.

Read More