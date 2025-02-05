Hulu to Reboot ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ with Dolly Parton as Executive Producer

A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is officially in development at Hulu, nearly 30 years after the original series premiered. The project is moving toward a pilot order and boasts an impressive creative team, including Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and original star Sarah Michelle Gellar in an executive producer role.

One of the most surprising additions to the project is country music icon Dolly Parton, who will also serve as an executive producer. While many fans are unaware, Parton was an uncredited producer on both the original Buffy the Vampire Slayerseries and the 1992 film. In a 2023 interview, she revealed that although she never visited the set or met the cast, she played a behind-the-scenes role in bringing the franchise to life.

Despite the exciting revival, one key figure will be absent—original series creator Joss Whedon. Whedon has faced multiple allegations of workplace misconduct, including claims from Justice League actor Ray Fisher and Buffy alum Charisma Carpenter. Several other former cast members have supported these accusations, leading Hulu to proceed without Whedon’s involvement.

While it remains unclear whether any original Buffy cast members will return, the reboot has already sparked major buzz with Hulu at the helm and big names attached.

With Chloé Zhao directing, Sarah Michelle Gellar producing, and Dolly Parton lending her influence, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is shaping up to be a fresh take on the beloved supernatural series. As the project nears a pilot order, fans eagerly await more details on what’s next for the iconic vampire-slaying universe.