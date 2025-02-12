Hulu's Deli Boys Brings Mix Of Twists And Comedy Starring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh And More, Know Release Date
Find out the key details about the upcoming Hulu series, Deli Boys, featuring Poorna Jagannathan, Saagar Shaikh, and Asif Ali.
It's time for fans of comedy ventures filled with twists and turns to rejoice! Hulu’s new show, Deli Boys, promises exactly that. This upcoming project centers around a South Asian family, and we can expect to be blown away by its storyline.
Blending comedy and crime, the show appears to be packed with unexpected twists that make it all the more entertaining.
The story follows two South Asian brothers who lose everything when their father suddenly passes away. After his death, they uncover shocking revelations about his secret life—one filled with criminal activities. Thrown into a world of danger, the brothers must navigate the challenges that come their way.
According to IMDb, the show's synopsis reads: "A pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers lose everything when their convenience store magnate father suddenly dies. They are forced to reckon with their Baba's secret life of crime."
Audiences can look forward to watching Deli Boys on March 6, 2025.
The show features an incredible cast, including Poorna Jagannathan, Saagar Shaikh, Asif Ali, Alfie Fuller, Brian George, Alexandra Ruddy, Kevin Corrigan, Amro Salama, Anish Jethmalani, and Frank Rizzo, according to Wikipedia.
Deli Boys was created by Abdullah Saeed, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Michelle Nader, Nora Silver, Vali Chandrasekaran, Nisha Ganatra, and Jenny Konner, per Wikipedia.
You can catch all episodes of Deli Boys on Hulu starting March 6, 2025.
