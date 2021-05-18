Huma Qureshi jokes about being 'upset' with Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder for THIS reason

Huma Qureshi opened up about working with Zack Snyder on Army of the Dead in a recent interview.

is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder's upcoming film Army of the Dead. While we have seen her character's appearance in the trailer of the film, not much has been known about what character she will be playing in the film. Recently, the actress in an interview with Deadline spoke about her experience of working with Zack Snyder and also had the kindest things to say about her co-star Dave Bautista.

Qureshi in her interview also reacted to Zack Snyder's lastest comment about wanting to work with Indian actors more. The actress joked about being "upset" with Snyder of his comment and told Deadline, "I’m a little upset about that, he should have said, 'I only want to work with Huma'. I’m just kidding, I think Zack is such a gracious and nice man." The Justice League director in a recent interview was all praises for Huma's work and also said he was keen to have Indian actors in his films.

Huma further referring to the Army of the Dead director as "genius" said, "The fact I got to work with Zack Snyder, and the cinematic value of that, is undeniable. I’m glad to get to work with him and to know him as a person, he’s a genius, there’s no two ways about it."

Qureshi was also all praises for her co-star Dave Bautista whom she called one of the "warmest human beings" she has met and also revealed that he threw some of the best parties.

Army of the Dead is an upcoming zombie thriller that is set to release on Netflix on May 21. The film has a unique storyline which is a mixture of a heist drama with a zombie twist. The film's cast also includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notario among others.

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder REVEALS plans of expanding Snyderverse; Says 'It has to do with Superman's child'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×