Huma Qureshi shares BTS pic with Army of The Dead co star Ella Purnell, calls it 'Jai-Veeru of Zombie Vegas'

Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead has finally hit streaming platform Netflix and the film has been a treat for fans who love to get lost in zombie world. Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and , the film has opened to mixed reactions from across the globe. On Sunday, Huma took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos with her co-stars including the zombie.

Sharing a photo with her co-star Ella Purnell, Huma called their pairing the 'Jai-Veeru' in Zombie Vegas. For the unversed, the actress referred to the epic Sholay film and the pairing of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. In the picture, the co-stars can be seen facing each other.

Huma captioned the post, "Geeta and Kate are the new Jai-Veeru of course in Zombie Vegas.... ye dosti hum nahin bhuleinge... bhulenge toh magar tujhe ‘zombie’ key pass na chodh renge #bts #throwback #AOTD can you guys spot Zack in the photo ??? @netflix @netflix_in @ella_purnell."

In another photo, Huma struck a sweet pose with a Zombie character and captioned it, "Me and the super talented @stunt_batman aka Zombie King seen in happier times ... Slide to see me teaching him some scary moves Chalo darra kar dikao sabko !!! Shabaash !! #shoot #tbs #armyofthedead #aotd #zombie #zombies #shootshenanigans #zacksnyder #scary."

