Huma Qureshi shares BTS pic with Army of The Dead co star Ella Purnell, calls it 'Jai-Veeru of Zombie Vegas'

Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Huma Qureshi, Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead has opened to mixed reactions from across the globe.
Huma Qureshi shares BTS pic with Army of The Dead co star Ella Purnell, calls it 'Jai-Veeru of Zombie Vegas' Huma Qureshi shares BTS pic with Army of The Dead co star Ella Purnell, calls it 'Jai-Veeru of Zombie Vegas'
Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead has finally hit streaming platform Netflix and the film has been a treat for fans who love to get lost in zombie world. Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Huma Qureshi, the film has opened to mixed reactions from across the globe. On Sunday, Huma took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes photos with her co-stars including the zombie.

Sharing a photo with her co-star Ella Purnell, Huma called their pairing the 'Jai-Veeru' in Zombie Vegas. For the unversed, the actress referred to the epic Sholay film and the pairing of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. In the picture, the co-stars can be seen facing each other. 

Huma captioned the post, "Geeta and Kate are the new Jai-Veeru of course in Zombie Vegas.... ye dosti hum nahin bhuleinge... bhulenge toh magar tujhe ‘zombie’ key pass na chodh renge  #bts #throwback #AOTD can you guys spot Zack in the photo ??? @netflix @netflix_in @ella_purnell." 

In another photo, Huma struck a sweet pose with a Zombie character and captioned it, "Me and the super talented @stunt_batman aka Zombie King seen in happier times ... Slide to see me teaching him some scary moves Chalo darra kar dikao sabko !!! Shabaash !! #shoot #tbs #armyofthedead #aotd #zombie #zombies #shootshenanigans #zacksnyder #scary." 

Have you watched Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Army of the Dead Review: Even Zack Snyder's spark can't keep Bautista & Huma Qureshi's mediocre gorefest alive

