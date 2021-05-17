Huma Qureshi shares a BTS pic from ‘Army of the Dead’ with Ella Purnell: Just regular on set Hollywood glamour

Star of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Huma Qureshi posts a picture of a set that looks destroyed completely with co-star Ella Purnell.

Zack Snyder’s much-awaited zombie-action epic led by Dave Bautista has released in American theaters and will eventually land upon a major OTT platform. The film is a limited release and the fans are gearing up to watch this considering theaters are open in the US after a really long time. Two hours twenty-eight-minute film has a huge ensemble cast including superstar Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and amongst others. This is the first major Hollywood motion picture for Huma who is playing a substantial part in the film and recently posted an interesting picture on Instagram from behind the destruction of the scene that took place on the set.

Huma shared a picture of a set, which is perhaps the room of some character in the film and now looks destroyed possibly after an intense action sequence. Ella Purnell is sharing the image with Huma, who for the most part is hidden behind her ‘massive shoe’. “Me just hanging out on the set of #ArmyOfTheDead waiting to check in at the Zombie Hotel surrounded by zombie entrails.. You know just regular on set Hollywood Glamour #glam #hollywood #hollywoodglamour #throwback .. And that is @ella_purnell aka Kate hidden behind my giant shoe .. This spectacular film is playing on the BIG Screen (select theatres) in the US right NOW!! “ wrote Huma in the caption.

Click on the link to see Huma's post:

Zack Snyder has recently made the news more than any other film director in the world when he came out with his much-awaited fan-ordered version of Justice League. The audience could not have been more polarized getting torn between Joss Whedon’s debacle or Zack’s much longer cut. Army of the Dead will release on a major OTT platform on 21 May 2021.

Also Read| Huma Qureshi hails Saqib Saleem's efforts to help a pregnant woman diagnosed with COVID 19

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Huma Qureshi Instagram

Share your comment ×