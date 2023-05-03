Human Resource Season 2: Miley Cyrus and Florence Pugh to voice characters in Netflix series

"Human Resources," which has piqued the imagination of viewers with its intriguing storyline and plot twist, will be delivering its season finale, as the creators are keen to go out with a bang!

As 'Human Resources' featured some of the best voices in its first season, it appears that trend will continue in the following season as well. With Hugh Jackman's voice being the main reason for the audience to be attracted to the series, season 2 is also on the radar to go all big, which includes Florence Pugh and Miley Cyrus, who will be lending their voices.

Season 2 of "Human Resources" has included some big names!

'Human Resources' being the final one, they have decided to spend their resources on recruiting some of the most intelligent A-list celebs, which includes Florence Pugh and Miley Cyrus, two names that have truly struck out in the 'Human Resources' Season 2 date announcement.

How season 2 will be the biggest season of all time

Nick Kroll deserves credit for breaching the fourth wall even in teasers. But in this case, the breaking of the fourth wall is secondary because there are apparently new humans in town, the first of whom is Pugh. We couldn't agree more when she was hailed as "a great beauty and a great talent; some say the next Meryl Streep." The enthusiasm doesn't stop there when they name Cyrus, and the monsters can't stop themselves from asking, "As in Hannah Montana?" Oh, Connie, we are as thrilled as you are!

Who else is yet to appear in Season 2 of "Human Resources"?

With Florence Pugh and Miley Cyrus joining the cast, the list doesn't stop there. Eugene Levy, with his deep and distinct voice, will create the best vibe for the audience, and now what raises the question is whether he will be a human or a monster.

The cast will also include Sam Richardson and Isabella Rossellini. Jason Mantzoukas, who previously played Jay Bilzerian in 'Big Mouth,' will reprise his role in 'Human Resources' Season 2. It'll be fascinating to see if he voices a new character or returns to 'Human Resources.'

What is expected in season 2 of Human Resources?

The series regulars will also make one final appearance in "Human Resources" Season 2, and the date announcement confirms that Hugh Jackman will return as well.

When is season 2 of Human Resources coming to Netflix?

Season 2 of "Human Resources" will be available on Netflix on June 9, 2023.

