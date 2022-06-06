The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes UNVEILS first teaser for highly anticipated prequel

On Sunday, at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Lionsgate introduced the first reveal of the highly anticipated upcoming prequel of the Hunger Games movie series The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Based on Suzanne Collins’ bestseller, the film is set to premiere in theatres in 2023 as the official teaser unpacked the gilded, icy tones of the film.

The clip includes not a single scene from the movie rather the dramatic teaser was more of an appetizer which left fans asking for seconds. The teaser unveiled a snake slithering on a branch and even attacking the songbird perched on it as both the creatures emerge gilded from the melting icy covering on top. While the montage plays on, words flash by in the teaser which read, "You’re invited to return to the Games. In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake."

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of the upcoming film reads, "Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favour. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

Check out The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes teaser below:

