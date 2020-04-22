The Hunger Games' prequel book gets a film adaptation; Movie officially in the works

The Hunger Games' prequel book, written by Suzanne Collins, is finally getting a film adaptation. Read on to know more.

Ever since it was reported that Suzanne Collins is working on writing a prequel to Hunger Games, fans were eagerly waiting to hear about a possible film adaptation. And now, according to the latest reports, a film based on the prequel book is finally in the works. The book titled The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, is reportedly set in the dystopian world of Panem, roughly 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games story.

The upcoming book will reportedly revolve around an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow. It will focus on his life before he became the villainous President Snow. In the original trilogy, the character was played by Donald Sutherland. According to the plot summary published by Vulture, “Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games, only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.” The film will see the character transforming from a teenager into a cold blooded villain. According to Entertainment Tonight, the book will release on May 19. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who helmed the franchise’s last three films -- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) and the two The Hunger Games: Mockingjay instalments (2014 and 2015) has been roped in to direct the upcoming movie. The script of the film will be written by Collins herself. The previous films featured Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth in the lead roles. ALSO READ: Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sean Paul and others to perform on Foo Fighters' 'Times Like These' for COVID 19 relief

Credits :Vulture ETYouTube

