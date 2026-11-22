Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the latest instalment in the movie franchise, which was released in theaters on November 20, 2026. Starring Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace in the lead roles, the film also has Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Ben Wang, and more in key roles.

If you have watched the film in theaters this week and are wondering about the ending, here is an explainer to help you out.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Ending Explained

Set 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games trilogy, Sunrise on the Reaping follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he enters the brutal 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. On his 16th birthday, District 12 is required to send four tributes instead of the usual two.

When the selected tribute, Woodbine Chance, attempts to escape and is shot, Haymitch is forced to take his place after trying to protect his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

In the Capitol, Haymitch and fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner ( Mckenna Grace ) receive guidance from former victors Wiress and Mags. Meanwhile, Beetee and cameraman Plutarch Heavensbee secretly recruit Haymitch into a rebel plan to ruin the arena's underground systems.

Inside the arena, Haymitch teams up with Beetee's son, Ampert, to trigger the explosives and flood the underground network. Although their plan briefly disrupts the power supply, it fails to bring the Games to an end. Ampert is subsequently taken down by mutts, while President Snow triggers a volcanic eruption that eliminates several remaining tributes.

Haymitch eventually wins the competition after using the arena's force field against his final opponent, Silka from District 1. However, his victory comes at a devastating cost. To punish him for his rebellion, Snow manipulates the narrative through edited broadcast footage, portraying Haymitch as a selfish and ruthless victor rather than someone who challenged the Capitol.

Upon returning to District 12, Haymitch discovers that his home has been burned down and his mother and younger brother, Sid, have passed away. Although Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak) is eventually released from Peacekeeper and reunites with him, their happiness is short-lived. She eats red gumdrops that she believes Haymitch gave her, unaware that Snow has secretly poisoned them. Lenore Dove passes away in Haymitch's arms, leaving him completely devastated.

With everyone he loves taken away and his reputation manipulated by the Capitol, Haymitch withdraws from society and settles into isolation in Victors' Village. He eventually turns to alcohol, becoming the bitter and cynical mentor we first encounter in The Hunger Games, 24 years later.

The film concludes with an epilogue set after the events of Mockingjay. An older Haymitch, played by Woody Harrelson, celebrates his birthday alongside Katniss Everdeen ( Jennifer Lawrence ) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson).

Unlike his earlier birthdays, this one passes without a Reaping, symbolising the end of the Games and the Capitol's control over the districts. Having finally fulfilled his promise to Lenore Dove to help bring the Hunger Games to an end, Haymitch sits peacefully on the hill where they once shared memories.

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