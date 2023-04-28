Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer released at CinemaCon 2023; DETAILS inside

Finally, the long wait for Hunger Games fans is over as the trailer for Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is now released.

Until now, Lionsgate has not revealed any footage about Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which takes place about 65 years before the original film series. This movie revolves around the younger years of Coriolanus Snow, who becomes the Capitol president.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer was officially released at the CinemaCon 2023 and this is the first new entry in the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise ever since the original series concluded in 2015. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer takes us to the tenth edition of the annual Hunger Games. It shows an already brewing revolution as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler) defies the authority during the recruiting ceremony by curtseying sarcastically. Years later, Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss does the same. The trailer also reveals Jason Schwartzman as television host Lucky Flickerman.

The producer Nina Jacobson said, ‘It is such a completely original Lucy moment. She’s such a different character from Katniss. To see the connection there, the history that she represents, and to think that Katniss Everdeen grew up knowing about Lucy Gray and this moment, it was just a great kind of microcosm of both how much of a new ground it is and how rooted it is in what we’ve seen, but in this backward-looking way’.

Lawrence and Jacobson also said that fans should expect something completely extraordinary.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is all set to premiere worldwide in theaters on November 17, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: CinemaCon 2023: From Tom Cruise stunts to Mario 2; Here are 10 things to know