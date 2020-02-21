Hunters: Al Pacino reveals what drew him to the script; Says ‘I enjoyed being with David Weil’

Al Pacino’s Hunters is out now and the actor opened up about his experience of working in the series that follows a group of Nazi hunters. Here’s what he had to say.

Season 1 of Al Pacino’s much-anticipated series Hunters is finally out. Directed by David Weil, the series is inspired by true events. The show revolves around a group of Nazi hunters operating in New York in the 1970s who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. Realising the gravity of the situation, these hunters set out on a quest for revenge and justice. Al Pacino, who is obviously the pivotal character in the show, spoke about his experience with the series and gushed about working with Weil.

Speaking about Weil, Pacino said the director was his go-to guy because they got along very well. They even added things to the series during the production and Pacino said Weil was always ready to make needful changes. “I’d start talking to him about something, and next thing you know, he’d come in with some,” he added. He also mentioned that he could relate to the project and enjoyed working on it because it was very personal to Dave, who has previously mentioned that the series is his love letter to his Holocaust survivor grandmother.

The actor said he the series was Weil’s creation and he loved working with him. “I just so enjoyed being with him. He was almost like a, you know, a—my go-to is David. I mean, it’s his creation,” he said. He also added that the series is not just about him there are so many more characters with good story arcs that people will enjoy. The actor asserted that even though he is in the centre of the project, the makers have added exciting details to other characters. “There were so many other characters in it. So, I’m the leader of the hunt, but at the same time, David and Nikki have gone into the variations on that theme with other people,” he added.

ALSO READ: Al Pacino's girlfriend dumped him for THIS reason ; Deets inside

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Read More