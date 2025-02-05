Hurry Up Tomorrow Trailer: The Weeknd Takes Lead to Fight Demon Who Unravels Secrets of His Core Existence

Abel Tesfaye is making his big-screen debut. Popularly known as The Weeknd, the musician has stepped into the world of movies and will be sharing the screen space alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

In the film Hurry Up Tomorrow, the musician will portray Abel, who has insomnia and fights the stranger, who unravels the secrets of his core existence.

Getting into the details of The Weeknd's character in the movie, the official logline reads, "A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence." Meanwhile, Tesfaye's character is a portrayal of a semi-autobiographical interpretation.

Moreover, the film is scheduled to be released in theaters following the album release by the artist, which is titled the same as the movie.

Speaking of his work in the previous interview, the After Hours crooner revealed that the bundle of tracks that are soon to be dropped would be the last batch by the musician, The Weeknd.

Explaining the statements further, the Blinding Lights crooner shared, "The album I'm working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd." Further, in a conversation with the W Magazine, the musician revealed, "This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I've said everything I can say."

Meanwhile, the director of Hurry Up Tomorrow, Trey Edward Shults, went on to gush about the musician's acting skills.

He said to the news outlet, "I was blown away by how well he responds to direction as an actor: There would be days where I was ready to walk away from a scene, thinking we got it, and he would ask for another take and push the scene to a new level."

The filmmaker further claimed, "I don't think people realize yet what a good actor he is."

Hurry Up Tomorrow is slated to release on May 16.