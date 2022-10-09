'Hurt' Shakira posts cryptic video of a heart getting stomped after split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira seems to be dealing with the aftermath of her recent split from partner of over ten years, Gerard Piqué. The singer's recent social media activity seems to have been indicating the same as she previously posted ambiguous quotes and recently also a video that was suggested to be an expression of grief given its visual message and also a caption.

Shakira took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video that showcased a human heart getting stomped on as a person's shoes could be seen walking all over it. The video was randomly shared by the singer along with a caption where she mentioned being hurt as she wrote, "I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen." Fans commenting on Shakira's post wondered whether her new post hinted at an upcoming song or album. In a previously shared post, Shakira also shared a quote that said, "It was the fault of monotony."