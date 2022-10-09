'Hurt' Shakira posts cryptic video of a heart getting stomped after split from Gerard Piqué
Shakira and Gerard Piqué split after over ten years of togetherness in June this year and the singer's recent cryptic posts seem to be hinting at grief over the same.
Shakira seems to be dealing with the aftermath of her recent split from partner of over ten years, Gerard Piqué. The singer's recent social media activity seems to have been indicating the same as she previously posted ambiguous quotes and recently also a video that was suggested to be an expression of grief given its visual message and also a caption.
Shakira took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video that showcased a human heart getting stomped on as a person's shoes could be seen walking all over it. The video was randomly shared by the singer along with a caption where she mentioned being hurt as she wrote, "I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen." Fans commenting on Shakira's post wondered whether her new post hinted at an upcoming song or album. In a previously shared post, Shakira also shared a quote that said, "It was the fault of monotony."
Shakira and Gerard Piqué's split
The former couple who confirmed their romance back in 2011 recently announced their split after over ten years of togetherness. The duo are also parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. The singer and the footballer released a joint statement in June this year as they confirmed their separation. Following her breakup, Shakira also opened up about the difficult time she has been going through in an interview with Elle where she called it the darkest hour of her life. The singer spoke about shielding their children from all the media coverage around her and Gerard's separation amid their public breakup.
In the meantime, the Hips Don't Lie singer is also facing legal issues since as she has been accused of tax evasion in Spain. Prosecutors have charged the singer with six counts of tax fraud for failing to pay 14.5 million euros. It was recently revealed that Shakira will stand trial over alleged tax fraud as ordered by a Barcelona judge. The singer has denied the allegations against her and maintained that she doesn't owe anything to the Spanish Tax Agency. Shakira could d face up to eight years in prison in the case.
