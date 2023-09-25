'Husband's here tonight': Adele hints at being married ONCE AGAIN; Here's what we know

Adele had been dropping hints about being married for some time now. However, there is no official evidence of the singer being married to someone. In the latest updates, the singer was in the middle of one of her residency shows when she announced that her husband was also here. TMZ obtained and released the video from the event. This is where the singer is hinting Here is what Adele said about having a husband. Read on.

Adele hints at being married

Adele continues to keep fans guessing about her marital status as she playfully hinted at being married during a recent residency show in Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning singer was engaging with the audience during her Vegas show. The topic at hand was American football, a sport she admitted she doesn't quite understand. During the conversation, Adele mentioned that her 'partner' Rich Paul is a fan of the NFL, which has piqued her interest in the game, despite her prior lack of knowledge about it. 'Husband is here tonight,' the singer told the fans who had surrounded her at the time.

Amidst the discussion, Adele casually remarked that she's "not the greatest wife when it comes to football," drawing laughter from the crowd. While it may sound like she's hinting at marital bliss with Rich Paul, it's not the first time she has raised eyebrows with her choice of words regarding her relationship. Just a couple of weeks ago, Adele referred to Rich Paul as her 'husband, reigniting rumors that the couple might have tied the knot in secret. This latest comment follows a year-long wave of speculation about their relationship status.

Fans previously noted a book titled The Pauls in Adele's home, which only fueled the rumors further. The dating rumors of the two had been circulating for a while now. However, there seems to be no word on their marriage. It will be interesting to see how this story develops further. As the world eagerly awaits any official announcement, Adele remains an enigmatic figure, keeping fans and the media guessing about the status of her relationship with Rich Paul. All updates from this story will be served right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: ‘If something doesn't feel right, don't...’: When Adele shared her unfiltered thoughts on addiction and harsh realities of life