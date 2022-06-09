Hustle Review: Adam Sandler's feel-good sports movie strikes the right balance between drama and humour

Hustle

Hustle Cast: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah

Hustle Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Hustle Streaming Platform: Netflix

Hustle Stars: 3.5/5

In a conventional, heart-warming sports narrative about an old NBA scout and a Spanish defensive prodigy he wants to push into the big time, Adam Sandler showcases both his acting abilities and his love of basketball in a unicorn-rare drama truly produced by Happy Madison. Hustle is a by-the-numbers, feel-good narrative starring Adam Sandler, who, predictably, is more than capable of carrying a serious dramatic plot on his shoulders.

Stanley Sugarman, a talent scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, is played by Sandler. He's on and off aircraft, in and out of hotels, keeping an eye on locals throughout the United States and Europe. In a Zoom conversation, his wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), tells him, "You're killing yourself." He says cynically, "That's the idea." In Sandler's controlled, low-key depiction of Stanley, his feeling horrible about himself is more subtext than text. Stanley forcefully advises club owner Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall) against signing a German player at a meeting. However, Vince, Rex's son (Ben Foster, bearded and head shaved, showing a great lack of vanity as he looks properly silly), wants the man, and Stanley backs down. Rex (Robert Duvall), the Sixers owner and old friend, notices his commitment and effort and elevates him to assistant coach, but he dies soon after. With the new owner, Rex's pompous, confrontational son Vince, Stan's position is jeopardized (Ben Foster). Stan flies to Spain in search of a successful move, when he accidentally observes streetball star Bo Cruz (NBA player Juancho Hernangómez) put the "wow" sound in "crowd." He's tall, clever, and tender-hearted, and he treasures his tight bond with his mother (Maria Botto) and his smart little daughter (Ainhoa Pillet). He's also a complete unknown with a tumultuous history. The two underdogs set out on a mission to bond with one another and prove themselves to their peers. However, just as the duo is reaching new heights, apparently insurmountable obstacles threaten to derail them.

Hustle is a great illustration of "cliches are cliches because they work." You will experience grief and joy at the proper moments. You'll root for the heroes to overcome adversity, skeptics, and personal demons. It's the story of two guys striving to accomplish their ambitions, with the more fascinating part being that one of them is in his fifties and doesn't believe it's feasible. At this point, the film, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, resembles "Rocky" if presented from the perspective of coach Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith). Putting his family's life on the line (luckily, his wife and teen daughter trust him), he works on polishing down Bo's rough edges, completing stair runs in the wilds of South Philly, and teaching Bo how to deal with trash talk.

We all know where Hustle will lead us by the final basketball game when Bo must wow NBA executives enough to win a contract. But it doesn't make a landing at a familiar location any less rewarding. Hustle has enough distractions to lift our emotions high, thanks to the warmth shared by Sandler and Hernangomez and the top-level craft, even though we end up seeking more detail from these people and their travails. Sandler provides an open-hearted, humanistic portrayal as a down-on-his-luck, dejected person yearning for a challenge and change, remaining within well-defined likability parameters. He's a confident performer, as at ease with humor as he is with the role's more sombre demands. Sandler's screen mate is newcomer Hernangómez, who delivers tenderness and delicate elegance. When you start watching a film featuring the Sandman, you can expect to see one of two versions of him: the brilliant thespian from Uncut Gems or the obnoxious buffoon from Jack & Jill. Fortunately, Sandler delivers a good dramatic performance that, although not his finest, stays engaging as he gets a few comic moments in between the serious ones. At first, it's unclear why Stanley is so determined to make Bo a celebrity, but as we discover more about Stanley's tumultuous history, everything makes sense, and Sandler's abilities show through. Due to Stanley's objective, Hustle works. Throughout the film, he is obsessed with making Bo the greatest player he can be. Stanley recognizes Bo's flaws and understands how to address them. He understands what to say to him, and their interaction as a mentor and a learner is entertaining to witness. There is a hilarious incident in which Stanley attempts to take Bo's mind off the game by criticizing him in order for Bo to learn not to be influenced by other players. It's incredibly exciting to see Bo progress as a player throughout the film.

If Hustle uses a number of sports movie tropes, it does it lightheartedly. Its ambience is delicate and aware, as is its description of Stanley's environment. The film is about two hours long, and let me tell you, the list of NBA players and celebrities who appear as themselves or in character parts at the end of the film is rather extensive. To sum up, This film is a celebration of the sport, with some thrilling, well-directed basketball moments by Jeremiah Zagar, and it allows Sandler another opportunity to show off his dramatic acting skills. It's entertaining, exhilarating, and heartbreaking, and although it adheres to the expected sports movie pattern, the story is still worth seeing.