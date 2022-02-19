Hustle Trailer: Adam Sandler unites with multiple NBA stars for upcoming Basketball movie; Watch

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for their forthcoming sports drama, produced by LeBron James and starring Adam Sandler and youngster Juancho Hernangómez. On June 10th, Hustle will be available on the streamer.

Sandler appears in Hustle as a washed-up professional basketball scout. When he finds a "once-in-a-lifetime" street basketball player in Spain (Hernangómez), he becomes motivated to show he has what it takes to make it to the NBA. The trailer rapidly establishes that fans should be anticipating Uncut Gems Sandler rather than Hubie Halloween Sandler. The teaser promises the film's iconic motivating speech, which can be found in all sports films.

Sandler's character delivers a lecture on how Hernández's character has to be obsessed with basketball and how merely being excellent at it is insufficient. The speech is intercut with some of the basketball action to be seen in the film. As per Screenrant, The trailer's release coincides with the start of the NBA's All-Star Weekend, implying that basketball fans watching the festivities this weekend will see it several times. Check out the trailer below:

The Hustle trailer shows off the film's outstanding roster of actors and NBA players. In terms of well-known Hollywood actors, Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall head the pack. The NBA, on the other hand, has a diverse pool of talent. The Philadelphia location allows for the appearance of many members of the Philadelphia 76ers, including Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and John Wick 3's Boban Marjanovi. Although this is just a teaser trailer for Hustle, it is an intriguing first look at the film. Sandler is a tremendous basketball enthusiast in addition to being a major movie star, so the combination of NBA players should give the film a more realistic feel.

