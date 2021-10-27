Hypnotic Review: Kate Siegel's thriller makes for a tiresome watch thanks to its poor narrative

Hypnotic

Hypnotic Cast: Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara

Hypnotic Directors: Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Hypnotic Stars: 1.5/5

If there's one quality that seems a must-have when it comes to the psychological thriller genre, it's probably that they should keep your mind afoot. It's not whether your viewers are the cleverest of minds but if they can see through the narrative like it's a math problem for the second grade, it seems you have a problem. Supposedly, this did not occur to the makers of Netflix's new release Hypnotic as they execute one of the most predictable thrillers. It does come across as a forceful addition to the streaming platform's ever-growing content given that spooky is the flavour of the season with Halloween around the corner. If only, it also served the purpose though.

Hypnotic directed Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote is a film that revolves around a thirty-something, Jennifer (Kate Siegel) who is between jobs and in an unhappy state of mind following her split from fiance Brian (Jaime M. Callica). On her friend Gina's (Lucie Guest) suggestion, Kate agrees to seek therapy and thus meets with Dr. Collin Meade (Jason O'Mara), a therapist who specialises in hypnotherapy. What starts off as a progress to a journey of self-discovery for Jen soon turns into a nightmare after she suspects her therapist has ulterior motives and maybe using hypnosis to control her actions. It's the mystery surrounding Dr. Meade's intentions that's left to unfold as Jennifer goes through a series of strange experiences.

The plot of Hypnotic feels like a script that has been tossed around for years before finally making it to a list of films that the streaming giant approved merely in order to increase its inventory when it comes to the thriller genre. There's nothing new or remotely exciting about this script for anyone reading it to feel like it would leave a viewer feeling anything, much less scared. At a time when the discussions surrounding mental health are taking the center stage and deservedly so, unfortunately, it's films like Hypnotic that truly bring down the gravity of it. Portraying therapy in bad light seems to be something that was passable back in the day and luckily we've come forward from those irrational notions. Hypnotherapy is already possibly the most misjudged technique of healing and it's films like these that further derail its nature.

Apart from making a joke out of the hypnotherapy technique, the film fails to make authentic efforts to even present it correctly. A mere metronome and mysteriously designed, sketchy-looking spaces don't make offices of hypnotherapists. There seems to be little that's redeeming in this film considering it fails to engage us in its first fifteen minutes itself, as you watch a terrified woman getting the feeling of being crushed in an elevator as the doors close in on her. Further on there's no buildup when it comes to Dr. Meade setting his eyes on Jennifer (Siegel) and before she's even had her first therapy session, you're probably seeing his creepy motives from afar. Not to mention, you're left wondering how Jennifer and other characters continue to not use simple logic in situations that unfold further on in the film.

If the script fails at many levels, there's no effort taken to hide it in the technical departments too. Much of a thriller or suspense drama rests on its ability to cater to your core senses. The lighting, the background score, the camera movements, there are ample ways where one can conceal the obvious loopholes of a plot but with Hypnotic there's not much to experience and hence despite having a short runtime, it feels like a tiresome watch. Without the thrills and frills that are essential for a psychological thriller, this film seems like a pointless affair.

Kate Siegel much like Vera Farmiga has become the face of the horror/thriller genre. After starring in the streaming service's The Haunting of Hill House series to other projects like Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, Siegel is well versed with the requirements of the genre that Hypnotic falls into and does just what's expected of her. Jason O’Mara as Dr. Meade, on the other hand, seems like a textbook psycho villain. The glimmering eyes and a devilish smile feel like a low contribution to get anyone across the screen scared.

Basically, Hypnotic seems like a film that was made with no intent. It's a predictable thriller that doesn't seem to take itself seriously and the only people it will spook are probably mental health professionals who should be more than worried about the kind of portrayals they are getting in films.