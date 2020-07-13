Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung Min head to Jordan to shoot for Bargaining; Will adhere to local quarantine procedures

Hyun Bin and Hwang Jung-min, who star in Bargaining (based on the 2007 South Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan), have flown to Jordan to shoot for their upcoming movie. Read below for more details.

It's been a rough few months for the entire globe as we've had to halt our lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. From lockdowns to self-quarantining, everyone who is anyone had to adhere to the rules for their safety as well as the ones around them. The movie industry too had to go on standstill mode, especially the overseas shoot, as travelling was a risky maneuver. When it comes to South Korean films, Bargaining was amongst the many projects that had to delay its shoot.

Starring Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin and Ode to My Father star Hwang Jung-min, the Bargaining shoot was supposed to start in Jordan, in March, but COVID-19 played the spoilsport. In a recent update, according to Soompi, Bin and Jung-min have flown to Jordan to finally kickstart the shoot. The co-stars along with Bargaining's production team took a flight to Jordan (morning of July 13, 2020) from Incheon International Airport. Once the team arrives in Jordan, in accordance with the local quarantine procedures, they will undergo inspections and then self-isolate to continue the filming safely. It was after constant back-and-forth discussions between the production team and the Jordanian government that they received permission to enter the country and start filming.

Bargaining will be the first Korean film to shoot in a foreign location since coronavirus hit. "Bargaining will focus on filming in Jordan for the time being. The specific dates of filming and their return to Korea will depend on the situation at the site. Both the cast and crew will return safely from filming," Megabox Plus M, Bargaining's distributor, shared in a statement to Soompi.

For the unversed, Bargaining is based on the 2007 South Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan and the attempted rescue mission of 23 missionaries, who were kidnapped.

