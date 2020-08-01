Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo DENY dating rumours: Media outlets often make up things in their own imagination

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-kyo's agency denied the dating rumours which have been rampant for a few weeks now. Read below to know what the Worlds Within co-stars had to state about the reconciliation speculations.

Before the world fell in love with the Song-Song couple who eventually got married in 2017 and divorced in 2019, Song Hye-kyo was in a serious relationship with Hyun Bin. The pair worked together in the 2008 K-drama Worlds Within where immediate sparks flew between the two and led to them dating for two years, from 2009 to 2011. However, just before Bin enlisted in the military, the couple broke up. In the recent few weeks, their reconciliation rumours have spread like wildfire.

The social media platform Weibo added further fuel to the dating rumours as it claimed Bin and Hye-kyo had moved in together and were spotted on dates in the Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province area. Putting an immediate end to the speculations was the ex-couple as they issued statements via their agencies. According to Sports Chusan, via Soompi, the Descendents of the Sun star's agency stated, "This is not the first time that Chinese media outlets have released random and unfounded news articles. These media outlets often make up things in their own imagination," and added, "Song Hye-kyo is currently reviewing offers for various projects. Nothing particular has happened."

On the other hand, the Crash Landing on You star's agency simply stated, "The dating rumours that have been spreading in China are false."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bin is currently in Jordan shooting for his next film Bargaining. On the other hand, Hye-kyo was last seen in Encounter opposite Park Bo-gum.

