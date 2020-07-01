Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Ho & Kim Go Eun or Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Jin; Who's chemistry is knockout?

Crash Landing On You's Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min-ho & Kim Go-eun or It's Okay To Not Be Okay's Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-jin, which on-screen couple's chemistry left you begging for more? Vote now and let us know.

There are several on-screen K-drama couples who have given us relationship goals. However, this year alone, there have been three couples who have caught our attention and left viewers gushing. Let's start off with the beginning of the year. The year 2020 continued the story of Crash Landing On You. The tvN drama revolves cross border love story between the North Korean captain in the Korean People's Army Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin) and South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin).

The duo's chemistry left everyone so spellbound from the moment they met on-screen. With every passing episode, fans began to wonder if the CLOY's leading pair were dating. Honestly, we weren't even surprised. The pair did look damn good together! They eventually did break our hearts when they dismissed the dating rumours.

While the year started on such a note, April took things a notch higher with the premiere of The King: Eternal Monarch. While fans were eager to watch Lee Min-ho return to the small screen after his military training, within a few episodes fans fell in love with the actor's on-screen chemistry with Kim Go-eun. The duo's on-screen adorable banter turned into best friends kind of bond left fans asking for more.

While fans are reeling from Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul's chemistry from the SBS drama, there are several fans who have fallen for Kim Soo-hyun (Moon Kang-tae) and Seo Ye-ji's (Ko Moon-young_ sizzling chemistry in It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Don't tell us you have, not even once, wished that Moon Kang-tae and Ko Moon-young would kiss already! The way they increase the temperatures by just staring into each others' eyes. Damn!

But which couple's chemistry impressed you the most? Vote and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

