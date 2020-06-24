Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin or Kim Jung Hyun & Seo Ji Hye: Which is your favourite Crash Landing on You pair? VOTE

While on one hand, we had the lead pair of Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, leaving our hearts a fluttering mess, on the other hand, we had Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye's playful chemistry that also won us over. Vote and comment below your favourite onscreen couple from CLOY.

For K-drama enthusiasts, Crash Landing on You almost feels like home. The 2020 drama managed to win millions of hearts for its star-crossed lovers' storyline which centered on Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a South Korean heiress who gets swept across to North Korea into the strong hands of Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a North Korean captain in the Korean People's Army. In their attempt to help Se-ri go back to Seoul, the two characters fall madly in love with each other.

But that's not the only love story in CLOY as we also had the budding romance between Gu Seung-joon (Kim Jung-hyun), a South Korean conman who is harbouring in North Korea and Seo Dan (Seo Ji-hye), also an heiress and Jeong-hyeok's fiancée. Let's speak about the lead pair first! Bin and Ye-jin's undeniable chemistry was the USP of CLOY and fans could not get enough of their pairing. So much so that many were convinced that the two were dating IRL, though both the stars have dismissed the romance rumours. Whether it be putting their own lives on the line for the other or even the awkward yet mostly adorable flirting moments, we all wanted a love story as strong as Jeong-hyeok and Se-ri.

But, let's not forget about the other CLOY pair; Jung-hyun and Ji-hye, whose playful chemistry was something fans fell for in the latter half of the series. We got to see how well Seung-joon and Dan's personalities gelled with each other and it was especially in the subtle moments like talking about their past over a bowl of rice porridge to the two being each other's knight in shining armours during turbulent times that made you fall for the pair.

This begs the question; Which is your favourite Crash Landing on You pair? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

