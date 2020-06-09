Hyun Bin was SURPRISED with the success of Crash Landing On You; Talks about Negotiation & passion for acting

Hyun Bin is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actors this year. Following the success of Crash Landing On You, Hyun has been busy with his upcoming movie Bargaining. In a statement to Pinkvilla, the actor speaks about the success of the series, his performance in Negotiation, and his love for acting.

Hyun Bin is having a fantastic 2020. The actor began the new decade with his show Crash Landing On You. The actor played North Korean army personnel in the series, starring opposite Son Ye Jin. The actor's brilliant performance earned him a nomination at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. While fans continue to rave about his performance in the K-drama, the actor admitted he was "very surprised" with the success of the series. In a statement to Pinkvilla, Hyun shared he was curious about the audience's reaction but he wasn't prepared for the massive love.

"I was very surprised with the results (the success). Although the language of North Korea and South Korea is similar, the big differences are in the vocabulary. I was curious on how the viewers in South Korea (as well as the rest of the world) will accept it which is surprising. Nevertheless, I thank all viewers for being positive about Crash Landing On You. I also thank the viewers for loving K-Drama," he said.

"All the roles that I have acted were all special in a different way. But the role of Ri Jeong-hyeok had more warmth and innocence compared to the other roles that I have acted. I think it was more special in terms of expressing the role," he added. With the audiences still going gaga over Crash Landing On You, Hyun is currently focused on his upcoming movie titled Bargaining.

Hyun Bin's Bargaining:

Hyun Bin's agency, Vast Entertainment, said, "Bargaining is currently filming on location. Through this upcoming movie, Hyun Bin will showcase a new kind of impressive acting that will be entirely different from previous projects. Directed by Im Soon Rye, the film is about a kidnapping that takes place in the Middle East and the attempted rescue of the kidnap victims."

Prep for Negotiation:

While details about his upcoming project are under tight wraps, Hyun opened up about his prep for Negotiation. The film, which released in 2018, sees Hyun play a villain for the first time in his career. Speaking about his preparation for the movie, he said, "I worked hard to portray the complex emotions that this character had. One of the things I discussed a lot with the director was that we did not want this character to be the typical villain. We spent a lot of time finding ways to do that. So I looked for different ways to approach the scenes, for example, being gentle and soft for a scene that would otherwise be intense.”

For the love of acting:

With a slew of impressive performances under his credit, Hyun feels he has found his stability. “I’ve found stability. I think I’ve become stronger and more relaxed. I’m more curious and interested in work, and there are more things I want to express. I am also working now on more projects than I did before," he said.

“With this job (acting), it’s not something you can ignore. But it’s something you can achieve by trying, so I believe it’s outside the boundaries of the things I can control. I think I should just focus on what it is I can do. Then it gets simple. All I have to do is to prepare well and show good acting," Hyun concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon, Hyun Bin, and other K drama actors who are RULING 2020 like no other

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×