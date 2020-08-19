Hyun Bin's agency to take legal action against a publication for photo book releasing in Japan sans permission

A photo book containing pictures from Hyun Bin's time in the Marine Corps is being republished in Japan in September without prior permission. The Crash Landing on You star's agency will take legal action against a Korean publication for the same.

According to a recent report on Naver, via Soompi, Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment will be taking legal action against a photo book featuring the Crash Landing on You star that is all set to republish in Japan on September 7 without permission. The pictures present in the photo book is from Bin's time in the Marine Corps while the republication has been inspired by CLOY's immense popularity all over the world. Moreover, the 37-year-old actor was seen playing Ri Jeong-hyeok, a North Korean captain in the beloved K-drama which also starred Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress.

It's interesting to note that the same photo book had earlier been published in South Korea as an electronic book in 2012 and made available in an offline version in Japan in 2014 after a contract with a Japanese publisher. Bin's agency was excluded from the contract while the photos in the book were initially taken by the Marines as public use but ended up being for sale. As public servants, military personnel, which Bin was at the time, don't own portrait rights to their pictures.

On August 18, Vast Entertainment stated that they would take legal action against the Korean publishing company who gave permission for the republishing of the photo book. "Just like in 2014, we didn’t hear anything about republication in Japan. We saw that it was available for pre-order on Amazon Japan and contacted the current publisher. The publisher was flustered and said that they thought that the Korean agency had already given permission," a source shared, via Soompi.

A source from the Korean publication shared, "We are simply reissuing the content that was published five years ago without any new material. It’s about the Marine Hyun Bin, not the actor Hyun Bin, and was published under the agreement between the publisher and the Marines, so Hyun Bin’s previous and current agencies have nothing to do with it," while a source from the Marine Corps shared, "We first learned about the republication in Japan through news articles. The publisher did not make an agreement with the Marine Corps on this.”

Meanwhile, Bin is currently in Jordan shooting for his next film Bargaining which also stars Ode to My Father star Hwang Jung-min.

