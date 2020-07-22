Hyun Bin's Bargaining or Park Seo Joon's Dream: Which upcoming Korean film are you looking forward to? VOTE

While the coronavirus pandemic has dampened the film industry in 2020, there are still many Korean movies to look forward to like Hyun Bin's Bargaining, Park Seo-joon's Dream and Song Joong-ki's Space Sweepers. Vote and comment below the film that you are most looking forward to.

2020 has been a dull year, to say the least! Especially for the movie industry, which literally went on standstill mode all across the globe. Many big-ticket movies which promised a fun summer had to be delayed while upcoming movie shoots had to be stalled. Now, slowly and steadily, the production is kickstarting under strict guidelines. For example, Hyun Bin has touched down in Jordan and is currently quarantining before kickstarting the shooting of Bargaining. Moreover, Park Seo-joon continues to shoot for his upcoming film, Dream.

Let's talk about Bargaining first; the film is being helmed by Im Soon-rye and also stars Hwang Jung-min of Ode to My Father fame. When it comes to the storyline of Bargaining, it's based on the 2007 Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan along with the attempted rescue mission of the 23 missionaries. The reason why Bargaining is a project to look forward to is that Bin comes fresh off the success of his drama, Crash Landing on You and fans are expecting a hard-hitting performance by the handsome actor.

On the other hand, Seo-joon, who was applauded for his heartbreaking act in Itaewon Class, is currently focused on Dream, which is helmed by Lee Byeong-heon and also stars IU and Lee Hyun-woo. Dream centers on the life of Yoon Hong-dae, a disgraced professional footballer who takes up the challenge of coaching a team of misfits trying to win the Homeless World Cup, a soccer event.

Let's not forget Song Joong-ki, whose Space Sweepers was set to take over the summer but has now been postponed to a probable Chuseok release date. Directed by Jo Sung-hee and also starring Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin, Space Sweepers takes place in 2092 and centers on a crew aboard The Victory, which is a space junk collector ship. When they encounter Dorothy, a humanoid robot, that's when all hell breaks loose.

This begs the question; Which upcoming Korean film are you most looking forward to?

