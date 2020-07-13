Hyun Bin's Crash Landing on You or Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class: Which 2020 K drama deserves a season 2? VOTE

2020 has been loaded with some classic K-dramas to obsess over; whether it be Hyun Bin and Son Ye-ji's star-crossed love story in Crash Landing on You or Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi's vengeance-driven storyline in Itaewon Class. Vote and comment below which 2020 K-drama you think deserves a season 2.

2020 may have been a dull year for almost all of us but at least K-drama enthusiasts have had an array of shows to watch while on quarantine mode. Whether it be local or international fans. many of these shows have already got a cult following thanks to its complex characters and intricate storylines. K-dramas have always had the power of leaving you addicted for more and the series we've gotten to see so far in 2020 are all the proof one needs on the same. But is there a 2020 drama that should be bestowed with a season 2?

*SPOILERS ALERT* Let's take Crash Landing on You for example. The Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin drama became one of the most loved shows of 2020 and rightfully so. We got to see the star-crossed love story between Ri Jeong-hyeok (Bin), a reserved North Korean captain and Yoon Se-ri (Ye-jin), a confident South Korean heiress, who crash into each other one fateful day. Towards the end of CLOY, the lead pair got their happy ending, in spite of having to be separated for a really long time. On the other hand, after Gu Seung-joon (Kim Jung-hyun) sacrificed his life for Seo Dan (Seo Ji-hye), the latter starts living for herself than running after marriage.

If there were to be a CLOY Season 2, we'd love to see how Jeong-hyeok and Se-ri are doing after their reunion, as we just got a brief glimpse at their happily ever after in the closing moments of season 1. Will there be any problems coming their way to destroy their loving relationship? Moreover, a look into what Dan is up to would be nice to watch as well.

On the other hand, we have Itaewon Class starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi, which was loved for its intensity and layered storyline. Moreover, it was Seo-joon's vulnerable performance that won fans over. Itaewon Class traced the story of Park Sae-ro-yi (Seo-joon), who wants vengeance from the Jang family, responsible for his father's death. Sae-ro-yi does this meticulously by opening a restaurant named DanBam, which he turns into a huge franchise. Helping him is Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi), who used new-age trends like social media to market DanBam. Towards the end of season 1, we see Sae-ro-yi avenging his father's death and reciprocating Yi-seo's feelings for him.

When it comes to a possible Itaewon Class Season 2, we'd love to know how Sae-ro-yi and Yi-seo are doing in the aftermath of season 1 and if there are any new problems or villains in the horizon that could threaten DanBam and their relationship.

This begs the question; Which 2020 K-drama deserves a season 2? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

