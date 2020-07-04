Hyun Bin's Ri Jeong Hyeok, Son Ye Jin's Yoon Se Ri; Who is your favourite Crash Landing on You character? VOTE

Crash Landing on You is one of the most popular 2020 K-dramas, thanks to its romantic storyline and impeccable performances by Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, whose chemistry was like fire on ice. Vote and comment below your favourite character from the series.

Crash Landing on You has sort of reached cult status already as the series made millions and millions of fans, both locally and on an international scale. Viewers couldn't get enough of the talented ensemble of the 2020 K-drama, which was headlined by the lead pair of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-ji, as star-crossed lovers Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri. While Ri Jeong-hyeok is the captain in the Korean People's Army in North Korea, Yoon Se-ri is a South Korean heiress.

The story of Crash Landing on You picks up when Se-ri has a paragliding accident due to which, she ends up in North Korea and literally crash lands into Jeong-hyeok's strong arms. Speaking of Jeong-hyeok, though the handsome captain is extremely reserved at first due to his troubled past, we see him become more open with his emotions thanks to his growing relationship with Se-ri. On the other hand, you can't help but love Se-ri's sass, which comes prominently when she is up against her manipulative brothers. Even Se-ri starts to see a change in herself for the better after spending time with Jeong-hyeok.

But it's not just Jeong-hyeok and Se-ri who are the heart of Crash Landing on You as two other key players also worm their way into viewers' hearts. Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye are the perfect casting choices when it comes to portraying Gu Seung-joon and Seo Dan. While Sueng-joon is the charming conman with a heart of gold, Dan is the headstrong fiancée of Jeong-hyeok whose straightfaced persona changes when she meets and falls in love with Seung-joon. Even Seung-joon, whose main motto has been to fend for himself finally finds someone worth fighting for.

This begs the question; Who is your favourite Crash Landing on You character? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×